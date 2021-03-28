Detroit police searching for vehicle in fatal hit and run

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The family of a man killed during a hit and run this week on Detroit’s east side is pleading for answers, hoping to catch the driver responsible.

Police say the victim was 46 years old, and he's been identified by family as Kareem Harris. Harris was hit and killed while crossing Gratiot near the intersection of Rohn on March 25 just after midnight.

“What happened to him was very tragic," said the victim's brother, Chanua Harris. "We didn’t expect it.”

Chanua was caught off guard Thursday morning, being woken up up by a 3 a.m. phone call telling him his older brother had died.

“It was tough, it was tough.”

Kareem was in a wheelchair and was crossing Gratiot when a gray or tan 2007 Chevy Tahoe hit him and kept going.

“The guy could have stopped, checked him out, maybe could’ve saved his life,” Chanua said.

His brother was pronounced dead on scene but police were able to capture a surveillance photo of the car, and also the front grill left behind at the scene.

“I hope they catch him because he definitely deserve whatever is coming to him,” Chanua said.

A number of fatal hit and run accidents have already been reported in Metro Detroit this year, and according to the Governors Highway Safety Association pedestrian fatalities across the country increased by 20% in 2020, despite less drivers on the road.

“He was a great guy, great personality, he loved his kids,” Chanua said of his brother. "It’s tough, but I hope they catch him.”

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.