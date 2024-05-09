Interrogation and scene video dominate day 3 of testimony in Jaylin Brazier murder trial

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Six witnesses testified today in the Jaylin Brazier murder trial. All are members of law enforcement.

The prosecution resumed the trial with the interrogation video initially presented on Wednesday. In it, police asked Brazier to take them to the dumpster where he claims to have disposed of Zion Foster’s body.

Confession tape played in Zion Foster murder trial

Zion, the suspect's step-cousin, disappeared on January 4, 2022. That's the night investigators said the two of them hung out at Brazier's home.

In the interrogation video from January 19th, Sergeant Shannon Jones asked Brazier, "Were the lids already open or you had to open ‘em up?"

Brazier replied, "They were open."

Jones then asked, "Did you put anything on top of her?"

Brazier said, "No."

The sergeant followed up and said, "So, you just threw the body in there. That was it."

"That was it," the defendant replied.

During the interrogation, when asked, Brazier told police he didn’t delete any content from his cell phone. He also said he didn’t delete any of his Ring camera footage.

Those statements conflict with previous witness testimony that content was deleted.

Jaylin Brazier murder trial underway

After the interrogation, investigators drove Brazier to the dumpster in Highland Park to identify which specific dumpster.

Michigan State Police trooper Beatrice Karrell asked, “Was it this dumpster?"

Brazier replied, Yes."

She asked, "You lifted this up?"

"It was already open," Brazier replied.

Karrell asked, "Did you close it?"

"Yes," Brazier said.

But by then, there was no sign of Zion’s body.

The next video was tough for loved ones to watch. The prosecution played a video of a garbage truck picking up a dumpster in Highland Park about five hours after Brazier allegedly placed Zion’s body in there.

Day four of testimony resumes tomorrow afternoon.