Motor City Match program expanding, helping local businesses like Detroit Soul

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hard work and dedication is the soul of Detroit, and at Detroit Soul on 8 Mile, that hard work and dedication is combined with some classic home cooking.

“We serve soul food with a healthier twist,” said Jerome Brown, Co-Owner of Detroit Soul

Brown is one of the co-owners along with his brother Sam Van Buren.

Since the duo opened Detroit Soul in 2015, it’s continued to grow. Now 7 years later, they’ve outgrown their small carry-out only location.

“Well we knew we would grow, we didn’t know which way we would grow," Brown. "We didn’t think we would move this fast.”

Now the brothers are opening a 2nd location in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. In this location, up to 80 people can sit, and enjoy some Detroit soul.

"It really is a dream come true,” Brown said.

What helped make this dream come true was a special city program called Motor City Match. Last fall Detroit Soul was one of the recipients, being awarded $60,000 in grant money. During the state of the city address, Mayor Mike Duggan said this program is also ready to expand.

“We have in the past put $500,000 a quarter into Motor City Match, and with council support that’s going up to a million dollars a quarter," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "We have 130 companies already open in the City with motor city match, and we’re going to double this.”

"That in itself makes me feel number one good, but number 2 it’s saying that the city is really trying to come back,” Van Buren said of the match program expansion.

A comeback that these brothers say is already in the works, and while addressing vacant buildings remains the focus, the people bringing them back to life are the real story.

“It means that we can actually move forward and really make our dreams come true,” Van Buren said.

Detroit Soul on East Jefferson should be open by early summer, and the restaurant is actively recruiting employees. If you are interested, email detroitsoul2015@gmail.com or visit their website detroitsoul.net.

For more info on the Motor City Match grant program, visit https://www.motorcitymatch.com/. Applications for the next round open on April 1st.