Pumpkin prices increase across Michigan due to shortage

Farmers say its due to this year's rainy season
<p>Pumpkins are seen on a field on September 3, 2008 in Elsholz near Berlin, Germany. </p>
Posted at 3:31 PM, Oct 24, 2021
Halloween is around the corner and rising pumpkin prices across Michigan have left buyers haunted.

Lonnie Decker, a farm manager at Blake’s Big Apple says it's due to this year’s rainy season.

"It took effect into the fruit so the blossoms were damaged the ground stayed wet the produce stayed wet. It decomposed," says Lonnie Decker.

And the weather-induced shortage of pumpkins is across the state.

"The supply has been depleted, now we just have what we have left," says Lonnie Decker.

This has resulted in pumpkin prices going up.

According to Lonnie a medium size pumpkin averages between $10 to $12.

Now the same has a price tag of $25 or more.

One buyer, Ryan Dwyer says he is not going to dish out $50 for a pumpkin.

While for Heather Moss, a mother of 4 aims to buy a limited number, allowing others to get one as well.

Meanwhile, if you do come across a limited supply of pumpkins at your local store, here are some pro tips on how to spot the right one.

"So the best way to make sure we have a strong stem, it shouldn’t be withering, little green left on it is really good, and then to make sure you have a great dark orange color," says Lonnie Decker.

And of course, to avoid disappointment, don’t wait till the last minute to get your pumpkin.

