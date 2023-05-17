Frightening incident for Ann Arbor family when bullet that hit house is recovered from child's pillow

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I'm still in shock. It's still very hard to believe that it happened," said the Ann Arbor mom who found damage to her daughter's bed that was caused by a bullet.

Karen, who asked that we not use her last name, first found damage to the wood of her five-year-old girl's bed. And upon further checking, she found damage to the wall.

Karen's husband quickly found the area on the exterior of their home that Ann Arbor Police determined had been caused by a bullet striking their home.

An officer then recovered a bullet from the little girl's pillow.

"We're just grateful that she was in a proper position to have not been affected by it," said Karen.

Ann Arbor Police are now reaching out to the public for help in trying to determine who is responsible for pulling the trigger.

It's unclear exactly when the shooting took place or from how far away the gun was fired, but the bullet was discovered the afternoon of Friday, April 14, on Dundee Drive which is in the area of Scio Church Road near I-94.

Police said they're now reaching out to the public because they have exhausted all of their leads and are hoping someone may know who is responsible.

"It's terrifying," said Ann Arbor Interim Police Chief Aimee Metzer. "This incident happened the day after the Jude Walton homicide as well. So there was a lot of community concern as it was. And then an incident like this, of course, is concerning, especially the outcome of what could have been."

"We're hoping that somebody knows something. Somebody heard something. Somebody has talked to somebody and they might be able to provide us some information," Metzer added.

Thankfully, the child was not injured.

"It was horrifying, honestly," said neighbor and mother Hillary Sanchez, who is friends with Karen and her family. "It was very scary. And, obviously, this can happen anywhere. But when it happens that close to your home, it's extra scary."

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Ann Arbor Police at 734-794-6920. Tips can also be emailed to tips@a2gov.org.

