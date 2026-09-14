2 in custody after neighbors dispute, shooting kills 1 during party in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has died and another man was injured after gunshots were fired in a Taylor neighborhood during a house party over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday around 11:15 p.m. on McGuire Street near Eureka Road.

Officers found a 39-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. They also found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound that was not life threatening. Both men were taken to the hospital.

The 39-year-old man later died at the hospital.

The 27-year-old man is in stable condition.

Police say neighbors were arguing during the party and a man got a rifle from inside his home. The man then exited the home and fired multiple shots toward people in a backyard.

A second man who lives several houses away fired shots toward the man with the rifle.

The man with the rifle took off from the scene.

Police say the second man who fired shots did not cooperate with them and tried to hide his involvement in the incident. He was arrested and was still in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Witnesses told police that the first shooter left the area in a blue Ford Escape with a license plate from out of state. Detectives used Flock Safety cameras and saw a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses with an Indiana license plate going northbound on Beech Daly Road near Northline Road shortly after the shooting.

Police found the suspect vehicle Sunday around 7 a.m. at Robinwood Villa mobile home park on Beech Daly near Ecorse Road. They conducted surveillance on a home that the suspect was known to be connected to. They then learned of a second home nearby that the suspect could be at.

A search warrant was obtained for the home and a SWAT Team was activated.

The suspect was taken into custody around 11:50 a.m. when detectives saw him leaving the second home.

Additional details about the dispute, suspected shooters and victims are unknown at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.

