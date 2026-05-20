$3.5 million project in Inkster aims to reduce flooding and restore Rouge River habitat

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Work is underway at Inkster Park along the Rouge River as part of a $3.5 million federally funded project aimed at reducing neighborhood flooding and restoring natural habitat.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report:

Inkster's $3.5M Rouge River project targets flooding, habitat restoration

The project is funded through the EPA's Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and is managed by Wayne County Parks, which owns the land.

At least once a year, residents who live near the park say it floods. About 5 years ago, flooding was severe enough to back water into the basement of Paul Wade, a nearby resident.

"It was bad. We had just put carpet in the basement and we had to tear it all back up," Paul Wade said.

The project, which started two weeks ago, is designed to ensure the floodplain at Inkster Park does not cause damage to surrounding neighborhoods or those downstream. The work will also restore natural habitat and remove invasive species across 17 acres.

WXYZ Inkster project

John Gundry, the project leader for Wayne County Parks, described the scope of the work.

"This is a wetland creation back here," Gundry said.

Gundry said the river's current behavior is part of what makes the project necessary.

"This river rises and rushes through here and just scours away," Gundry said.

The design includes distinct land use zones within the park.

WXYZ Inkster project

"Distinct elevation changes, and that kind of makes the line very clear to say, you know, this up here is recreation space, and then down here is your habitat space," Gundry said.

The project also has implications beyond the local community. Gundry said the work connects to the broader health of the Great Lakes ecosystem.

"The fish from the Great Lakes do come up the Rouge River. They spawn in the Rouge River, and all the work that we're doing along the river is providing habitat, more fish, more economic value for the fishing industry and the recreation industry in the Great Lakes," Gundry said.

WXYZ Christina Wade

The design includes a raised soccer field to replace a baseball field that neighbors say was frequently underwater. Christina Wade, who lives in Inkster, welcomed the change.

"It was a baseball field and I think they're going to change it up like that so it's going to be more active so kids can play around right here and stuff," Christina Wade said.

Wayne County Parks says the 17 acres will eventually be sculpted and planted in a way that maintains a positive connection between the urban community and the natural space.

The physical footprint of the project is expected to be complete by the end of this year. After that, officials plan to monitor native plants and grasses over the next several years to ensure the floodplain is functioning as intended.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

