3 kids killed, 2 injured in Lincoln Park crash while teen was live-streaming joyride

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three children were killed and two others were hurt in a crash overnight in Lincoln Park. It happened on Cicotte Ave. near Porter.

We're told the teen driving the car and live-streaming when she lost control, rolled over, struck a tree, and came to rest in the front yard of a home. Family members also confirm that the teens were live-streaming on social media.

The three deceased victims are an 18-year-old man, an 8-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old boy. A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition, and a 13-year-old girl is in critical condition.

The woman who lives in the home where the crash ended said all of the people inside were children and did not look old enough to drive.

