61 cats rescued from Redford Township hoarding house, 20 now available for free adoption

REDFORD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 60 cats have been rescued from a hoarding situation on Gaylord Street in Redford Township, and 20 of them are now available for free adoption at Michigan Humane's Westland location.

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61 cats rescued from Redford Township hoarding, 20 now up for free adoption

A total of 61 cats have been brought to the facility, and 2 more were born there since a hoarding investigation began on Gaylord Street on June 25. Workers in hazmat suits have been trapping and removing cats from the home, which was deemed uninhabitable.

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Multi-agency rescue underway for dozens of cats in Redford Township home

The cats are described as timid and not fully socialized.

"They are out and about, but they don't seek the attention of people," Eileen Soutar, the facility director at Michigan Humane's Westland location, said.

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Soutar said patient adopters are encouraged to apply.

"They're gonna need some time to adjust to a new environment, to new sights and sounds, so a patient adopter is much needed, but we all know they're out there," Soutar said.

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The usual $20 adoption fee for the 20 available cats has been covered by an organization called Feline Fund, making the adoptions free.

"Big case of interest, so we're hoping that by providing the public some adoption opportunities, we'll be able to move these cats into homes," Soutar said.

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Michigan Humane is also reaching out to rescue and foster organizations to take in as many cats as possible. All cats from the home have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

The chief of Redford Township Police said she expects live trapping at the home to end soon. A contractor removed large furniture from the house to give cats fewer places to hide.

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The homeowner, who had been sleeping in his car, is undergoing mental health treatment and cooperating with the criminal investigation, according to the police chief. A separate criminal investigation is underway for individuals who broke into the boarded-up house.

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Neighbors say they are ready for the situation to be over and are concerned about the future of the home.

Soutar said the outlook for the cats is positive.

"Yes, so far what we've seen there's no major health issues," Soutar said.

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If you are interested in adopting one of the cats from the Gaylord Street house through Michigan Humane, CLICK HERE: michiganhumane.org

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