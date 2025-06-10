62-year-old man charged in case of teen who was missing for more than a month

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 62-year-old Dearborn Heights man has been charged with child sexually abusive activity, giving marijuana to a minor, and harboring a runaway in connection with the case of a 16-year-old girl who was missing for more than a month earlier this year.

Kamal Abou Darwiche is accused of "harboring" the teen in his home from between March 17 and April 23, when she was recovered at his home just after 2:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Inkster Road. Darwiche was taken into custody a short time later.

Prosecutors say that during the period she was at his home, Darwiche sexually assaulted the girl. No other details have been released.

Darwiche is being held pending arraignment, which has not yet been set.

7 News Detroit reported on the case during the period the girl was missing. She had vanished from Vista Maria, a facility for vulnerable girls and women in Dearborn Heights. At the time, police said they had previously questioned Darwiche when the 16-year-old originally went missing and he denied knowing anything about where she was.

According to police at the time they found the teen, she met Darwiche while she was roaming the streets near Joy and Inkster roads in Redford. They believed he promised her a home and financial support.

Police also had discovered a wishlist made by the teen that included desires to move out of state, buy a car, and get a job. They noted that she was allowed to roam the house and that the two were seen together in public.