Allen Park officials propose $5 million park and plaza for former theater site

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Allen Park officials are proposing to transform the former site of Allen Park Digital Cinemas into a $5 million park and plaza, breathing new life into the downtown area.

The longtime movie theater near Allen Road was demolished in 2023, after the city purchased the property for $1 in 2019. Since then, the city has made improvements to the space.

"We planted grass seed, fixed the wall that you may see there, and recently we put a mural on the side of that wall with intent to one day make this a public space," said Tom Murray, Allen Park city administrator.

Murray said a committee has been working with architects on concept plans for a plaza and park. One plan would include amenities like a raised stage, a public lawn, and an event center.

"To have concerts in the park, to maybe one day have an ice festival in the winter, or Santa Claus in the winter," Murray said. "And when we're not having functions, for the residents or anyone in the public to just enjoy, to sit down, maybe have a lunch."

The proposal is generating excitement among local business owners who see potential for increased foot traffic.

"As a business owner and a resident, we're very excited for it," said Todd Buchanan, co-owner of Custard on the Avenue. "When he heard about something happening, we wanted to make sure we were in this area. Because we know how much business it'll bring."

Mark Bailey, owner of McNally's Shoes, also supports the plan.

"It sounds like a good proposal as opposed to looking at an empty lot," Bailey said.

Murray said the city visited other communities that have implemented similar projects successfully. On January 6, a study session will be held with Allen Park City Council and residents to discuss the proposal.

"Is this how they would like to see it, is there any changes that need in it, we need their buy in as well because this is going to cost upwards of about $5 million," Murray said.

If talks progress, Murray said they will ask the Downtown Development Authority for potential funding, with the city making up the rest. If the project receives approval, Murray hopes to see construction begin next summer.

