American Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage, supplies down 25% across the country

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WYXZ) — The American Red Cross is issuing an urgent call for blood donations after supplies dropped 25% nationwide, including in Southeast Michigan.

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American Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage

For the first summer since 2024, the organization is declaring an emergency blood shortage. A spokesperson said the summer slump in donations that typically occurs did not happen last year, making this year's shortage more acute.

Gerry Abejuro, a donor services representative with the Southeast Michigan American Red Cross, said certain blood types are in especially critical supply.

"We have an acute shortage of O type and B negative. But everyone is very important," said Abejuro.

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He also said one of the key challenges is finding locations to host blood drives during the summer months.

"Schools are basically closed, and so we rely on other venues to give us blood drives, such as churches, places of worship, companies, but we just don't have enough to fill the need of the public," said Abejuro.

Alisa Place, who has worked for the American Red Cross for the past 3 years, said the organization relies heavily on its base of consistent donors but is always looking to welcome new ones.

"We see a lot of the same people over and over; we have consistent donors. We make relationships with our donors, which is really great. You get to see him all the time, and you see new donors as well, and it's great to welcome new donors in," said Place.

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Regular donors say they are aware that summer is when supplies tend to fall. Some said they received push notifications through the Red Cross app alerting them to the emergency shortage.

Alejandra Bojan Raymond, who came in to donate, said the alert is what prompted her visit.

"My husband received a notification, so I said Okay, I'll donate, too," said Bojan Raymond.

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Donors are encouraging others to give blood as well. Steven Oberloier, who was donating blood, said the process is straightforward.

"It's painless, and it helps the community. It helps around the world and things, so short-term maybe discomfort, but long-term results," said Oberloier.

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Jacqueline Sherwood, who attempted to donate, had a simple message for anyone on the fence.

"Don't be afraid. Always try," said Sherwood.

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Sherry Laskowski, another regular donor, said she understands why summer is a difficult time to keep supplies stocked.

"Yeah, it gets a little slower. People aren't home. They are on vacation, so donating blood isn't top of mind, so I'm glad I could do it," said Laskowski.

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To find a blood drive near you, CLICK HERE: https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html?srsltid=AfmBOopRvWrVlsDD0ZxGsspDkWRSMhHS4qe8jwJv-CHq5dZI9ZAIC3Wy

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