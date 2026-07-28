Attempted carjacking in Grosse Pointe Woods ends in crash, 2 suspects arrested

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A family packing for a road trip in Grosse Pointe Woods was confronted by two men, one armed with a gun who attempted to carjack their rental vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The attempted carjacking happened around 5 a.m. on Anita Avenue near Mack Avenue. Police say two suspects pulled up in a silver Chevrolet Equinox and tried to steal the family's SUV.

Abigail Russell, whose son-in-law was targeted, said the family was loading up when one of the suspects approached him and her granddaughter.

"He told them to lay on the ground. He laid on the ground. My granddaughter ran back into the house and as she was coming back into the house, the other kids and myself was coming towards the door and she just yelled 'he's robbing. My dad is being robbed. My dad is being robbed,'" Russell said.

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Police say the victim was also armed and fired at the suspects, who fled the scene. Dispatch audio captured the moment a 911 caller reported the incident.

"50-50 cars, I've got a caller on 911 screaming attempted robbery," the audio said.

Neighbor Dr. Chontay Taylor Glenn was in her bedroom when she heard the gunshots and saw the confrontation unfold outside.

"I can still kind of hear it in my ear. Pow, pow, pow, pow," Taylor Glenn said. "I see someone run, which looks like a tall maybe young guy run really fast and I see him get up and begin to shoot."

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Security video shows the suspects' vehicle approaching Kercheval Avenue and Fisher Road in Grosse Pointe Farms, where it jumped a curb and crashed into a light pole and a concrete flower bed. Officers from the city of Grosse Pointe and Grosse Pointe Farms took the two men into custody and recovered a gun.

Russell said she is grateful no one was killed.

"I thank God for protecting my family, my son in law because this could have turned a whole different way," Russell said.

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The suspects, both men in their 20s, are expected to face charges.

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