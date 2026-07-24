Bikes stolen from nonprofit that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four bikes were stolen from The Arc of Grosse Pointe and Harper Woods, a nonprofit that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The bikes are a key part of the organization's programming, helping clients build confidence, stay active and develop independence.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

Bikes stolen from nonprofit that serves people with disabilities

Executive Director Lesley Moffat said she discovered the theft Wednesday morning when she noticed something unusual near the carport tent where the bikes are stored.

"Upon opening the bike tent, I noticed there was a huge gap at the back," Moffat said.

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After checking inventory, she confirmed four bikes were missing. She believes whoever took them exploited a weak point at the back of the tent.

"It meets in the middle and it was disconnected and when it's not pulled taut, you can lift the back up pretty high," Moffat said.

The Arc owns 19 bikes that clients use regularly, making the loss a significant blow to the program. For families like that of 14-year-old Caleb, the bikes represent far more than recreation. His father, Gary Hoenicke, said the program has been transformative.

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"Being able to operate in a parking lot where it's closed off, you don't have cars coming through, and they're able to have one-on-one support riding those bikes, he wouldn't be riding a two-wheeler without it to be quite honest," Hoenicke said.

Caleb, who rides bikes at The Arc every day, had a clear message for whoever took them.

"It's not OK to steal bikes for no reason," Caleb said.

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Moffat filed a report with Grosse Pointe Woods police and described the discovery as heartbreaking.

"I mean, they're taking away from my kids, you know, and they're just such wonderful, amazing individuals," Moffat said.

After sharing news of the theft on social media, the community began responding quickly.

"We had two bikes that were dropped off today and there's another family I think they reshared it on Facebook and they have four bikes that they're going to be bringing in," Moffat said.

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The Arc is also taking steps to prevent future thefts, adding chains, locks and identification tags to its bikes. Moffat said the incident made one need clear.

"The clear indication is that we need to invest in a more permanent structure," Moffat said.

Hoenicke said he hopes the incident brings broader awareness to the organization and its mission.

"The Arc is an essential part of the special needs community, especially around here. The positive side of this is more people may be aware of The Arc's existence and hopefully, we get more support to get the shed we're looking for to house the bikes permanently," Hoenicke said.

Anyone with information about the theft or who spots the stolen bikes is asked to contact Grosse Pointe Woods police.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

