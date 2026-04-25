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Bookstock celebrates 22 years of "supporting the need to read"

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Bookstock
Bookstock is back! After a two year absence, metro Detroit’s biggest and best used book and media sale will return to Livonia’s Laurel Park Place, May 15-22, offering amazing deals on used books and media.<br/><br/>
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Books
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LIVONIA, MICH (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit’s biggest and best used book and media sale will celebrate 22 years of “supporting the need to read,” at Livonia’s Laurel Park Place, April 26 – May 3.

Bookstock’s pre-sale event will kick off on Sunday, April 26, at 8:15 a.m. with a performance by the Renaissance High School drumline and the parade of Bookstock volunteers. There is a $25 admission charge for the pre-sale.

The sale will continue through Sunday May 3, running Sundays, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

New merchandise is added to the floor daily. To learn more about Bookstock 2026, visit bookstockmi.org.

Wayne County Reporters
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