Burger King responds after family says children saw sex scene playing on TV

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Richard Avery tells 7 Action News he was shocked when he arrived at Burger King on Eureka Road in Southgate, and witnessed a film playing on the TV depicting sexual and other graphic images.

He says he was there with his two young boys who were also stunned at the discovery.

"I wouldn't expect that in any public place" says Avery.

Avery says when he informed restaurant workers at 2:30 pm last Sunday, they did not seem overly concerned or take action. After waiting for several minutes, he says he took it upon himself to turn off the TV.

In part of a statement to 7 Action News, a spokesperson for Burger King says:

We value and encourage a culture of care and respect for all guests. This behavior does not reflect our brand values or the values of the franchisee who independently owns and operates this restaurant. The franchisee is investigating this incident thoroughly.

The family has also filed a police report with Southgate Police.