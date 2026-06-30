CANTON TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A Canton Township woman is staying at a hotel after her home's air conditioning stopped working during a heat wave — a situation made more urgent because her teenage daughter has medical needs.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report:

Canton Township woman forced to leave home after AC breaks down during heat wave

Nicole Macklin rents a home in Canton Township and says the air conditioning unit failed earlier this week.

"At first, the outside unit was making a loud noise," Macklin said. "I said, 'Okay. You know, first time for the season. So, maybe it needs a little time to get up and running the way it needs to, and then it just totally stopped. And then the temperature in the house started getting higher."

WXYZ-TV

Macklin's landlord called Jeff Locklear, owner of AFM Heating and Cooling, to diagnose the problem. Locklear said heat waves keep his crews busy.

"Yeah, no one calls when it's 70 degrees out, right?" Locklear said. "Busiest we've been since last year, for sure."

WXYZ-TV

Locklear said many air conditioning problems have straightforward causes.

"Most of the time, it's a dirty condenser or a bad capacitor," Locklear said.

AFM Heating and Cooling recommends homeowners take these steps to keep their units running:



Change your indoor air filter every two months.

Hose off the outside of your air conditioner to clear any debris.

Make sure nothing is blocking the airflow for the AC unit.

In Macklin's case, the diagnosis pointed to a more costly repair.

WXYZ-TV

While Macklin's landlord decides whether to replace the fan motor or buy an entirely new air conditioning unit, Macklin said she had no choice but to find somewhere else to stay.

"It's hot. The inside temperature right now is 85, and I have a daughter who has medical challenges, so she cannot be in high heat like this. So, we're just trying to get everything taken care of," Macklin said.

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