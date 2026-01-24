Car crashes through McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A car crashed through Detroit Metro Airport on Friday night.

Video from a 7 News Detroit employee who was at the airport shows the vehicle inside the McNamara Terminal near the check-in area.

Watch video inside airport below:

Witnesses say they heard a loud noise as the car slammed through the entrance and into the Delta Air Lines desk as employees were working. A witness says the driver got out of the vehicle with his hands raised and talking, though it's unclear what the driver was saying.

Travelers say police and TSA responded quickly and took the driver into custody.

Watch video from outside the airport below:

"The response was so quick thank God with the cops and TSA and everybody," said Ali Khalifa, who was traveling. "That all happened in seconds."

7 News Detroit is working to learn more from officials. We'll provide more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
