Cats remain trapped in Redford Township home as animal control waits until Monday to enter

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of feral cats remain inside a Gaylord Street home near 8 Mile in Redford Township, and neighbors are frustrated that animal control has not yet removed them.

Redford Township Police officers described the home as being in "deplorable condition." Neighbors say the smell from the house is overwhelming.

"You know, it's kind of hard to really want to invite company over when you've got a smell and flies," neighbor Martez Moore said.

WXYZ Cat peers out of Redford Township home.

Police records show neighbors first contacted animal control about the house in June of 2025, but neighbors say nothing came of it.

"When I called animal control last year, there wasn't much they could do. Pretty much just took a name and some information and just kind of kept it moving … I think this time, once they got a peek on the inside, they kind of knew what time it was," Martez said.

WXYZ Martez Moore

Redford Police say the homeowner, who had been sleeping in his car, voluntarily went with officers Thursday to get medically evaluated. He is currently in the hospital.

Neighbors recorded video of officers, firefighters, and animal control wearing hazmat suits going into the home, then coming back out empty-handed because the smell of ammonia from cat urine was overpowering. Firefighters then broke the windows and used a fan to vent the house. A contractor with the city later came by and put screens around the broken windows.

Police say animal control did not remove any of the cats. Animal control plans to let the house air out until Monday before going inside to rescue them.

Related story: Welfare check reveals deplorable conditions at Redford Township home

Welfare check reveals deplorable conditions at Redford Township home

Laura Wilhelm-Bruzek, with Paws for the Cause Feral Cat Rescue, says her organization has rescued cats in similar situations, but cannot act until animal control asks for assistance.

"That doesn't make any sense to me, and that's what's aggravating," Wilhelm-Bruzek said.

She is calling on animal control to reach out to organizations like hers for help.

"I've done a lot of hoarding cases, unfortunately. You don't leave neglect survivors behind. I get it, right? It's Friday. Monday it's going to be in the 90s, and we're just leaving these animals there? If you can't get them out, why aren't you calling organizations like mine that can help you get them out?" Wilhelm-Bruzek said.

7 News Detroit reached out to Michigan Humane, which issued this statement:

"Redford Township is responding to this case; Michigan Humane stands ready to help. Michigan Humane is the contracted animal holding facility for the township and will be available to provide shelter and veterinary care if needed." - Lish Dorset, Director of Marketing & Communications, Michigan Humane.

At this point, police say they are unable to provide the cats with food or water until animal control officers go inside Monday.

"I hope animal control can get here soon enough to save some of them, if they're savable. I don't even know if they've lived in that situation for so long, how long, if they are savable," neighbor Paula Mullan said.

Once the cats are removed, Redford police say a building inspector will determine whether the house can be salvaged or if it needs to be torn down.

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