Cell truck helping Dearborn Heights police respond to non-emergency calls amid outage

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Among the thousands that have lost power this week is the Dearborn Heights Police Department.

Police Chief Jerrod Hart said Wednesday evening's heavy ice took out their power. They were able to operate using their generator until that started having issues Friday morning.

Now Hart said, "We’ve lost our internet connections. Just recently we lost our phones and our communication center."

With no communication center they've been forwarding emergency 911 calls to the City of Dearborn, but "the non-emergency numbers are going unanswered, so that’s unacceptable in 2023."

Thankfully they have a solution.

An AT&T FirstNet unit, which Hart says he called in earlier this week just in case and is the only one of its kind currently in Michigan.

"What this cell-on-wheels is doing for us is it’s throwing a 5G signal," said Hart.

Officers are also equipped with FirstNet phones.

On a Facebook post, they posted the numbers for them so Dearborn Heights residents can reach them there.

Hart said, "Right now the dispatchers, which are on the other side of the building, are able to communicate on this FirstNet phone right here."

Essentially this unit is the difference between residents being able to, or not being able to speak with their police department and fire dispatch center.

In the future units like this may also save city communication.

"If we lose a cell tower here, that’s gonna be it," said Chief Hart. "That’s what’s gonna be running our community."