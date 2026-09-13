Chef Nadine Messelmani built Loop Detroit Bagels' menu from scratch, found herself along the way

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new bagel shop in Dearborn is quickly building a following, drawing customers from across metro Detroit — and the chef behind the menu never expected food to become her career.

Loop Detroit Bagels has become a destination for fresh bagels, creative flavors and a growing fan base.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report below:

Nadine Messelmani built Loop Detroit Bagels' menu from scratch, found herself along the way

"I've heard so much about it. I've seen so much viral stuff about it," customer Lily Grantham said.

Customers say the hype is real.

"The bagels are always so fresh," customer Serena Tahini said.

"We come here for a meal and something to drink. There's everything for everyone," customer Jenna Amro said.

But behind the buzz is a story many don't know. Chef Nadine Messelmani once had a different path in mind.

"My dad's a nurse and it was always, you know, go into the medical field... I'll go ahead and go to nursing school," Messelmani said.

She eventually traded a future in nursing for becoming the chef behind Loop Detroit.

"I've always been passionate about food and working in the food industry as well. So when it came to me, I had met the owner, Batul Bazi. And I met her through a mutual friend, and she wanted to actually open up the bagel shop. And she kind of entrusted me to bring her vision to life," Messelmani said.

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There was just one challenge: Messelmani had never baked a bagel before.

"So in the beginning, a lot of it was research and development. Like I said, I've never baked before. I traveled to New York a couple times. I just kind of wanted to understand bagels and the whole art of making bread," Messelmani said.

She studied, tested batch after batch and spent nearly two years perfecting the bagels customers enjoy today.

For Messelmani, the menu is also a way of paying homage to her roots.

"I'm Lebanese, so there's also Lebanese roots on the menu too with the Beirut Bite. It has the labneh olive cream cheese that we do in house... and it tastes like a breakfast sandwich in Lebanon," Messelmani said.

Customers say those unique flavors are what keep them coming back.

"Yeah, my favorite bagel is the Cinnamon Crunchies. I feel like the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal," Tahini said.

"My favorite sandwich — I like the sandwiches — My favorite is the Loopocado, for sure," Amro said.

Tucked inside the shop is Seltz, where customers can order another growing trend: dirty sodas.

"It's just, like, Cokes with different creamers and syrups and stuff. It comes from when I was researching on it from that show House of Mormons," Messelmani said.

But the 27-year-old said her biggest accomplishment isn't the menu.

"What I'm most proud of is finding myself through all of this," Messelmani said.

And her father, who once steered her toward nursing, is fully on board with the path she chose.

"My dad is very, very supportive of me and all my siblings," Messelmani said.

As for what's next, Messelmani is already working on a fall menu — and she's offering a hint.

"I don't want to give it away, but you definitely can expect pumpkin. That's all I can say. There's going to be a lot of pumpkins," Messelmani said.

Loop Detroit Bagels is located in Dearborn. More information is available at loopdetroitbagels.com.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

