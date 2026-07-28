WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Wayne has opened a new $1.2 million amphitheater at Goudy Park, replacing a longtime gazebo that hosted concerts in the round during summers past.

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City of Wayne's new $1.2M amphitheater opens Wednesday for free summer concerts

Free concerts are scheduled Wednesday evenings at 7:30 through the end of August.

Mayor John Rhaesa said the project was fully grant-funded through federal, state, and county sources, with no cost to City of Wayne taxpayers.

"It's been great," Rhaesa said.

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The renovation included an underground water reservoir and a pump house, which the Rotary Club of Wayne will use to sell T-shirts and beer during concert nights.

Trish Hampton of the Rotary Club of Wayne said the community has been eager for the amphitheater to open.

"People have been so excited to have this. We have been pushing for this for 2 years now. People have been calling and saying, 'When is this happening?'" Hampton said.

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The Rotary Club worked alongside the City of Wayne and the Wayne Downtown Development Authority to bring the amphitheater to life.

Lori Goin, director of the Wayne Downtown Development Authority, said the concerts draw people to nearby businesses as well.

"Typically what happens the night of a concert, people will go over to the US 12, they'll have a bite to eat, then they'll come down here," Goin said.

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Owners of the family-run Mike & Mona's U.S. 12 Bar & Grill said they are ready for the crowds the concerts are expected to bring.

John Goci, owner of Mike & Mona's U.S. 12 Bar & Grill, said anticipation has been building all season.

"The people've been waiting all year. This year's Cruisin' US 12, the talk of the town, was all about the upcoming concerts in Goudy Park," Goci said.

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Rhaesa said the draw extends well beyond the city limits.

"People bike all the way from Farmington, and you're going 'What?'" Rhaesa said.

Free concerts at Goudy Park's new amphitheater begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:00 PM Wednesday, July 29, 2026, followed by a concert at 7:30 PM. Concerts will run Wednesday evenings through the end of August.

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