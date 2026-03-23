Conservation groups and township leaders race to save Sibley Prairie from development by the end of 2026

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Conservation groups are racing to raise $6 million by the end of the year to preserve 440 acres of rare prairie land. They now have the support of the Brownstown Township Board of Trustees.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report:

Race to save Brownstown Township's Sibley Prairie

The property is part of the Sibley Prairie and is located between Sibley, King, Inkster, and Telegraph roads. Trenton-based Fritz Enterprises owns the land and put it up for auction last year.

The company gave the Michigan Land Conservancy the option to purchase the property for $6 million by the end of 2026.

"That's when it became urgent for us to ramp up our efforts," Jim Bull said.

WXYZ-TV

Bull, with the Save Sibley Prairie Coalition, noted the land is the largest remaining lakeplain prairie in Michigan.

"It is considered one of the most biodiverse habitats in all the state of Michigan," Bull said. "There's a lot of endangered plants here, insects, butterflies."

Brownstown Township Manager Brian Peters said the township will submit an application for grant funding through the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund to help purchase the property.

"This is, basically, all that's left of this habitat. So we've long known the importance of the property," Peters said.

WXYZ-TV

If approved, the grant could cover around 75 percent of the purchase. The remaining funds would come from local sources and the coalition's fundraising efforts.

"The coalition has the interest to do something regardless, but I think this is the preferred outcome," Peters said.

Peters said purchasing the land would provide an opportunity to preserve the habitat and open it up to the public.

"So that it's not just some hidden gem, it's actually something people can access," Peters said.

The Save Sibley Prairie Coalition will continue to raise money in the meantime, including focusing on an additional $3.7 million needed for factors like ongoing management of the site.

"That builds a lot of confidence that we've got a serious plan," Bull said.

We reached out to Fritz Enterprises for comment and have not heard back at this time.

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