DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of community members gathered at Peace Park in Dearborn Friday night to mourn the loss of innocent lives killed in Israeli airstrikes.

People filled the park, waving flags and standing together in a moment of silence. Posters displayed the faces of children, which organizers say represent the lives lost in the ongoing conflict.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

Dearborn community members gather to mourn lives lost to Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

Malak Bjeiji and Aya Bjeiji attended the vigil. They said they do not know anyone personally killed, but their village in Lebanon was recently struck.

"To support our country and to not be quiet about what’s happening because there are innocent people that lost everything while we have everything here," Malak Bjeiji said.

"It’s really sad because they’re from the same village and seeing on Instagram all the bombings and all the buildings getting put down on the people, that’s really sad," Aya Bjeiji said.

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For organizer Hussein Hachem, the conflict is especially personal.

"It’s not easy, it’s not easy," Hachem said.

"My family is still there. My brothers, they’ve been displaced," Hachem continued. "They had to flee their house and find safe shelter. There’s no place that’s safe in Lebanon right now."

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I asked Hachem what it is like knowing his family is not safe.

"You are worried all the time. I sleep and my phone is always next to me all the time and every time my phone rings or there’s a text message, I jump to it right away," Hachem said.



Related video: 'Her home was destroyed.' Metro Detroiters fear for family in Lebanon amid Israeli strikes

'Her home was destroyed.' Michiganders fear for family in Lebanon amid strikes

A show of solidarity also came from outside the Muslim community.

"As a Christian, our faith calls us to work for the dignity and justice of every single person and to me, that extends to anyone in our human family," Dean Apont-Safe said.

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I asked Apont-Safe why he decided to attend the vigil.

"In support of our Lebanese, Middle Eastern neighbors," Aponte-Safe said. "Really wanting to express our support and our solidarity for communities that have really been struggling."

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As candles burned low, many attendees said their message remains strong: calling for peace, awareness and for the lives lost to never be forgotten.

"This is a dire situation, this is a humanitarian situation. You don’t have to care for politics, you don’t have to take sides, just care for humanity," Hachem said.

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