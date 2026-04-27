Dearborn Heights installs flashing stop signs years after a 12-year-old boy was killed riding his bike

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights is rolling out new solar-powered flashing LED stop signs as part of a "Safer Streets for All" initiative, nearly four years after a 12-year-old boy was struck and killed while riding his bike.

The first sign was installed Monday at the intersection across from Pardee Elementary School, where 12-year-old Joey Smith lost his life in October 2022.

"Today is a very important day, right here in the city of Dearborn Heights," Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun said.

Previous Story: Dearborn Heights police investigating after 12-year-old hit, killed by car

Dearborn Heights Police investigating after 12-year-old hit, killed by car

"This is letting our residents know that you have been heard and that we care for our residents. And we want to honor those that have lost their lives because of rolling a stop sign," Baydoun said.

Smith was helping a friend find his phone after a football game when he was struck. His grandmother, Karen Laichalk, said he was her only grandchild.

"I wish it would have been done sooner. Just took too long, my opinion. I mean, I'm glad they're up. I'm glad... I hope it saves other kids. The heartache that my daughter and the rest of my family are going through, still going through," Laichalk said.

WXYZ Karen Laichalk

When asked what she remembers most about her grandson, Laichalk recalled his personality.

"His smile. He's joking all the time. Just always being there to take care of you," Laichalk said.

Watch an extended interview with Laichalk in the video player below:

Extended interview: Joey Smith's grandmother talks to 7 news De

Mary Ellen Baumgartner has been a school crossing guard in the city for 20 years. She sees the memorial for Smith nearly every day and said she witnesses near misses constantly, including four on Thursday.

WXYZ Joey Smith memorial

"It just should never have happened. People just need to slow down," Baumgartner said. "This is really going to help... I hope," Baumgartner said.

Over $700,000 has been allocated for the project, with 80% of the funding coming from Michigan’s "Safe Streets For All" grant and the city covering the remainder. Officials plan to install 249 more traffic signs across Dearborn Heights in the coming months.

WXYZ Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun

"So we have a pedestrian walk cross that was just approved that will be going on Beach Daily in front of Crestwood High School. There'll be some implement of speed humps across our parks and our schools, but this is the beginning," Baydoun said.

Dearborn Heights Police Chief Michael Guzowski emphasized that road safety is a shared duty.

"It's important to remind our kids who are riding bikes or e-bikes, our parents are driving, and those who have new teenage drivers, that responsibility for road Safety is everyone's," Guzowski said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

