DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun is taking a zero-tolerance approach to reckless driving — and he's making it personal.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Dearborn Heights mayor aims to crack down on reckless driving

Baydoun recently showed up at the home of a 17-year-old driver accused of speeding through a residential neighborhood and driving onto a lawn on Dwight St., speaking directly with the teen's parents about the incident.

"We are going to do our part, we're asking the parents to do their part as well," Baydoun said.

The mayor says the teen was issued a reckless driving ticket, and the vehicle was impounded. Baydoun says his decision to personally visit the family was driven by more than his role as mayor.

Provided video Nest camera

"You know, one, seeing that this was around the block from my house, two, knowing that my children play on the sidewalk every day, and he showed no care to who could've been there," Baydoun said.

Baydoun added that the teen showed no remorse for the incident.

Neighbors on Dwight St. say reckless driving has become an increasingly serious problem in the area.

WXYZ Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun

"He went right on the lawn and came back down. There was a guy there doing the lawn and he just zoomed down here," resident Angeline Abbott said.

Abbott says the problem goes beyond one incident.

"They're going through stop signs, they're still driving with their phones," Abbott said.

Neighbor Angela Venegas says the issue has been building for years.

"It's been quite prevalent for the past two to three years, I want to say, and it just keeps getting worse," Venegas said.

Venegas says she has witnessed dangerous driving firsthand throughout the neighborhood.

"I myself walk and ride my bike quite a bit through the neighborhood. I've seen motorcycles doing wheelies down Inkster. In fact, last summer I was on Ford Road and there was a police chase involved and just reckless driving down Ford Road," Venegas said.

WXYZ Angela Venegas

Both neighbors say they welcome the city's response.

"This is a good thing, and parents need to take the heat, take the warning man, this is your kid, I mean he could've killed himself," Venegas said.

"It's about time," Abbott said.

Baydoun says residential areas are seeing the most problems, and his administration is committed to addressing them. He also acknowledged the limits of parental oversight while stressing the importance of communication.

"And look, parents can't always control their children, but when they see this and they're reminded, it's a good start to have a conversation with your children," Baydoun said.

The mayor says the city's message is directed at all drivers — especially young ones.

"We're going to catch you, and we're going to hold you accountable. So, just follow the law. That's all we're asking. Follow the law and let everybody enjoy the community equally," Baydoun said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

