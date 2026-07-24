Dearborn police identify two juvenile suspects related to Thursday night playground fire

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Dearborn Police Department has identified two juvenile suspects in connection with a fire that damaged a playground at Nowlin Elementary School yesterday.

Originally occurring late Thursday afternoon, both Dearborn police and the Dearborn Fire Department responded to the incident, with fire personnel quickly able to put it out before it spread anywhere else.

VIEWER VIDEO: Fire at Nowlin Elementary School playscape

VIEWER VIDEO: Fire at Nowlin Elementary School playscape

No injuries were reported in the fire, and Dearborn police confirmed that the parents or guardians of the suspects are cooperating with investigators.

As of now, though, the investigation remains ongoing, which upon completion will be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review and possible charges.

Dearborn's School District released a statement of their own regarding the fire:

Dearborn Public Schools is aware of a fire that destroyed a special needs playground at Nowlin Elementary on Thursday evening. While we are saddened by the loss of equipment enjoyed by our students and our community, we are grateful that no one was hurt and that the damage was confined to the play structure. We will work with our insurance and equipment providers to replace the play structure as soon as possible.

Police have also said that anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is encouraged to contact the department at 313-943-224.