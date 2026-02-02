Dearborn police launch first-of-its-kind real-time crime-fighting system with drones and integrated cameras

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Dearborn Police Department has become the first department in Michigan to deploy FUSUS, a state-of-the-art real-time crime-monitoring system that integrates thousands of cameras across the city with drone technology to fight crime around the clock.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report:

Dearborn police launch first-of-its-kind real-time crime-fighting system

The new system operates separately from 911 dispatch and allows officers to monitor the entire city through an integrated network of cameras, including city-owned surveillance equipment, business security systems, officer body cameras, dash cams, and even live feeds from residents' smartphones during emergencies.

"We have thousands of city cameras that have already been incorporated into the system," Police Chief Issa Shahin said. "So it allows us to use those cameras, but it's really any camera anywhere in the city."

Business owners can opt into the system for a few hundred dollars per year, similar to Project Greenlight but at a significantly lower cost. When participating businesses call 911, police immediately gain real-time access to their security cameras.

The system also enables 911 dispatchers to text links to callers, connecting their phone cameras directly to the crime center for live streaming during emergencies. This helps officers deploy appropriate resources and locate lost callers more effectively.

However, not all business owners are embracing the technology. Kassem Rizk, manager of Hamido restaurant, expressed concerns about surveillance and automatic camera feeds going to police.

"I don't think there should be an automatic feed going to anywhere other than the business owners," Rizk said.

Police officials emphasize that cameras are not monitored 24 hours a day, and access is only granted during emergencies when businesses dial 911. Participating businesses can decide their level of police access, and all feeds are logged and made available to the public on the city's transparency page.

Mohamad Sobh from Cederland Bakery supports the system, noting the benefits of rapid police response.

"Because if there is something going on, like a break and entry, whether it's my neighbors or our building, they'll get eyes on it before we can," Sobh said.

The department has also launched a first responder drone program that cuts police response times to under 2½ minutes. Six drones are strategically placed across the city, each equipped with high-definition cameras, zoom capabilities, thermal imaging, spotlights, and speakers for communication from a safe distance.

WEB EXTRA: Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin explains the drone system

The drones provide live feeds to the crime center and can deploy emergency parachutes if needed during operations.

The police chief expressed gratitude for the community's trust in implementing this advanced technology, calling it an investment in the city's safety and future.

