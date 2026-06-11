Dearborn's Miller-Rotunda Bridge nears completion after years of construction, set to reopen June 26

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined state and local leaders Thursday to celebrate the near-completion of the Miller-Rotunda Bridge in Dearborn, a critical connection for thousands of drivers, workers, and businesses in the city's south end.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Dearborn's Miller-Rotunda Bridge nears completion, set to reopen June 26

Crews have a few final touches to complete, including testing traffic lights, but vehicles will be able to cross the bridge again on June 26.

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The roughly $60 million project replaced two bridge spans and was completed through the state's Local Bridge Bundling Program, which combines multiple projects to save time and money.

"It was crucial that we made this a top priority," Whitmer said.

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Whitmer said she first visited the bridge in her first year as governor.

"So, I visited this bridge in my first year as Governor, back in 2019. The whole thing was supported by precarious-looking wooden pallets," Whitmer said.

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Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud says the bridge carries nearly 6 million vehicles each year.

"I can't tell you how many small businesses are thrilled that the bridge is going to reopen," Hammoud said.

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Since the bridge shut down for construction in 2023, businesses along the corridor have felt the impact. Mazen Munaser, owner of Arabian Village Market on Dix Avenue, says fewer customers have been coming through his doors.

"Instead of coming five minutes from the other side of Dearborn, it's another like 15, 20 minutes," Munaser said.

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Munaser says the detour cost him roughly 30% of his customer base.

"We lost a lot of customers, probably at least 30 percent," Munaser said.

He is now looking forward to the bridge reopening later this month.

"I think that it's going to be, for the whole south end of Dearborn, it's going to be a huge, huge help," Munaser said.

Hammoud says the project is about more than road quality.

"For us, this bridge is about more than just having a good road that won't slash a tire. It's ensuring an economic engine is thriving in the heart of the city of Dearborn and the heart of the state of Michigan," Hammoud said.

Hammoud also credited cooperation across levels of government for getting the project across the finish line.

"Collaboration was the currency, and collaboration is what got this done," Hammoud said.

Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, officials say the bridge project is part of a larger statewide effort to improve transportation infrastructure. A new bipartisan road funding plan is expected to invest an additional $2 billion into Michigan roads and bridges.

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