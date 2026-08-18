DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Demonstrators clashed and several law enforcement agencies, including police in riot gear, are at a Dearborn City Council meeting where anti-Muslim, far-right activist Jake Lang is in attendance.

Crowds grew for hours ahead of the 7 p.m. meeting. Outside the meeting that's being held at Henry Ford Centennial Library, confrontations and fights broke out. Multiple people were seen being taken into police custody.

Watch our team coverage below:

Tense confrontations in Dearborn ahead of controversial visit

Officials moved the meeting to the library in response to Lang's planned attendance.

Police are asking residents to attend the meeting only if they have business with city council.

Watch more coverage below:

Demonstrators clash outside Dearborn meeting where controversial activist is visiting

Lang, who was criminally charged then pardoned for the Jan. 6 insurrection, previously stirred demonstrations in Dearborn against Muslim Americans.

On Monday, City officials and faith leaders gathered at Dearborn City Hall to deliver a unified message ahead of Lang's visit.

Watch our coverage ahead of the visit and with city leaders below: