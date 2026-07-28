Detroit DoorDash driver accused of exposing himself to children in two Downriver communities

BROWNSTOWN TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit man is facing felony charges after investigators say he exposed himself to children and a woman while working as a DoorDash driver in two downriver communities — and police believe there could be more victims.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

DoorDash driver accused of exposing himself to children Downriver

Brownstown Township detectives say 23-year-old Christian Joel Venancio drove up to three young girls playing in their front yard near Telegraph Road and called one of the children over to his vehicle.

Surveillance video shows car approach children and then drive off:

Surveillance video shows car approach children and then drive off

"This did not happen down the street, it did not happen in some alley somewhere, this happened right outside this residence," Detective Sergeant Ian Morrison said.

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Surveillance video captured a white Ford Edge pulling up to the children outside their home. The girls' father called police.

"This father called police saying that a male drove up and exposed himself and was rubbing on himself," Morrison said.

Through their investigation, detectives identified Venancio as the driver. Morrison says Venancio had just completed a DoorDash delivery in the area before the incident. He was arrested six days later during a traffic stop in Brownstown Township.

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"That window of opportunity can be so small for someone to take advantage of, and certainly not every DoorDash driver is doing these sorts of things, but these people exist; they're out there," Morrison said.

Detectives also connected Venancio to a similar incident in Grosse Ile, where police say he exposed himself to an older woman after asking if she needed a ride — again in the same white Ford Edge, a vehicle investigators say he is known to drive but is not registered to him.

Venancio is now charged with aggravated indecent exposure, a felony, in both cases. He is currently out on bond.

Rachel Yancey, the mother of the 8-year-old girl police say was targeted in Brownstown Township, says the arrest has not erased the fear her family now lives with.

"It was so many different emotions at one time; it was like rage, it was me being scared, it was the protective part of me, like, ' This is my baby," Yancey said. "It makes you feel very vulnerable and unsafe. Of course, now the security cameras are up and things like that just for more sense of security, but it's really just the fact that my children are right outside my home and can become victimized that fast."

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Investigators say the two victims appear to have been randomly targeted, and they are going public with the case because they believe there may be additional victims.

"Based on the totality of this investigation, we believe that there's a likelihood there's more victims out there, so we would obviously want that information," Morrison said.

Police say Venancio has frequented communities across metro Detroit as a DoorDash driver. Anyone who may have had a similar experience is urged to contact Brownstown Township Police or Grosse Ile Police.

I reached out to DoorDash to ask whether Venancio was actively working for the company at the time of these incidents and what safeguards are in place for customers and communities. The responded with the following statement:

This is a deeply disturbing situation. We permanently deactivated this individual's account and are fully cooperating with law enforcement to support their investigation.

Yancey is urging parents to talk with their children about reporting anything that makes them feel uncomfortable.

"I just want people to understand that no matter how minor the situation is, if somebody makes you feel uncomfortable sexually, that is something that should be reported, no matter if it was minor or major; it should be something that's reported," Yancey said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

