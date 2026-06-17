Detroit Metro Airport emergency drill tests first responders in large-scale FAA-required exercise

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — About 300 people gathered at Detroit Metro Airport for a large-scale emergency training exercise, simulating a plane crash to test the readiness of first responders.

The scenario involved a plane clipping a building and crashing, leaving dozens of people requiring medical attention simultaneously. The drill was conducted next to a decommissioned aircraft and included 170 volunteers who portrayed victims in various stages of distress.

Tardarial Sturdivant, Senior Vice President for Emergency and Support Services and Airfield Operations for the Wayne County Airport Authority, said the exercise is designed to demonstrate real capability.

WXYZ Tardarial Sturdivant

"This training is to ensure that we have the capabilities to respond to a situation such as this, and also to demonstrate appropriately, correctly," Sturdivant said.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to conduct this type of large-scale drill every three years. Sturdivant said organizers intentionally vary the scenarios each cycle to expose first responders to a range of emergencies.

"Three years ago, we simulated a hostage situation in which a plane was taken over and there was an explosive device. So, this year will be a little bit different, but each year or each scenario we do a little bit different so that our first responders have a variety of instances to respond to," Sturdivant said.

WXYZ Simulation at DTW

Volunteers came from communities across the region to take part, including Kevin Sarb of Canton.

"I participate in Canton's community response team, and they offer these opportunities. So, I take them up when I can," Sarb said.

Kina Coats, a volunteer from Westland, said she joined to give back.

"I wanted to participate in the Westland CERT program so that I could be of help or of service to my community," Coats said.

WXYZ Kina Coats

Students from the Jackson Area Career Center Fire Academy also participated, playing the roles of injured passengers to gain firsthand exposure to how a large-scale disaster is managed.

Bill Warner, a teacher at the Jackson Area Career Center Fire Academy, said the experience gives students a realistic look at what emergency preparedness requires.

"It's just really to understand what is involved in this, how much preparedness needs to be done for an event like this," Warner said.

WXYZ Simulation at DTW

Student volunteer Dolton Ammeran, from Jackson, said his class had taken part in a similar exercise before.

"Our class has done this before down in Jackson with our active shooter event where we helped our emergency services around the county train for an active shooter. So, I mean, last time we did it, it was really fun. Figured it'd probably be pretty fun again to do it," Ammeran said.

Once the exercise concluded, first responders participated in a debrief known as a "Hot Wash" to evaluate what went well and identify areas for improvement.

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