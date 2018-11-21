Detroit Metro Airport expects increase in Thanksgiving travel over last year

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) - Detroit Metro Airport is preparing for an increase in travelers this Thanksgiving Holiday Season.

Based on ticket sales, they expect a 2% increase from last year.

The crowds can make traveling stressful, but a group of volunteers is working to help you beat the stress if you are arriving in Detroit.

One group of Detroit business leaders decided to greet people in a special way as they arrived in Detroit today for Thanksgiving.

“We are business people from Detroit,” said Joe Landis, from Detroit. “There are 190 of us walking in the parade. We pay $1,000 to do this. A couple years ago we said why don’t we come out here and welcome people to Detroit the night before Thanksgiving.”

“It is a great way to welcome people back to town, start the holiday off right, and celebrate the parade is tomorrow in Detroit,” said Joel Fleck, another member of the Parade Company’s Clown Corps.

“It is awesome. It makes my kids happy and excited to be coming to Detroit,” said one mom as she watched the clowns greet her children.

You may not have the good fortune of having the Parade Company’s distinguished clown corps greet you as you land, but the Airport Authority says you can make your travels as stress-free as possible by arriving two hours before your domestic flight.