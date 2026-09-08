Detroit Metro Airport nominated in USA Today's 10Best awards

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport has been nominated as Best Large Airport in USA Today's 10Best awards, and voting is open.

In addition to the airport's nomination, Leo's Coney Island inside the McNamara Terminal is nominated in the Best Airport Grab-and-Go Food category.

"DTW is proud to showcase its nearly 100 dining and shopping options across the Evans and McNamara terminals. Community support will help highlight our commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience," the airport said in a statement.

You can vote for Detroit Metro Airport here and Leo's Coney Island here.