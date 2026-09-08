Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionWayne County

Actions

Detroit Metro Airport nominated in USA Today's 10Best awards

Leo's Coney Island inside the McNamara Terminal is also up for an award
Detroit metro airport generic
WXYZ
Detroit metro airport generic
Posted
and last updated

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport has been nominated as Best Large Airport in USA Today's 10Best awards, and voting is open.

In addition to the airport's nomination, Leo's Coney Island inside the McNamara Terminal is nominated in the Best Airport Grab-and-Go Food category.

"DTW is proud to showcase its nearly 100 dining and shopping options across the Evans and McNamara terminals. Community support will help highlight our commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience," the airport said in a statement.

You can vote for Detroit Metro Airport here and Leo's Coney Island here.

Wayne County Reporters
Carli Petrus

Carli Petrus

Christiana Ford

Demetrios Sanders

Demetrios Sanders

Faraz Javed

Screen Shot 2024-01-04 at 12.22.46 PM.png

Peter Maxwell

Randy Wimbley

Randy Wimbley

Tiarra Braddock

Tiarra Braddock

Share your stories with Channel 7!