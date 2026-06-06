Downriver Council for the Arts seeks long-term funding to secure its future in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Downriver Council for the Arts has been a creative home for residents across 21 Downriver communities for decades — but leaders say finding long-term funding has become an increasingly urgent challenge.

Tucked away on Chestnut Street in Wyandotte, the nonprofit offers painting classes, yoga, live entertainment and free gallery exhibits, just to name a few. While programming continues to grow, executive director Erin Suess says funding hasn't kept up.

"We have a rather small operating budget so we don't qualify for larger, you know, people who are looking at organizations who have a million dollar budget," Suess said.

WXYZ

The organization relies on class fees, memberships, donations and grants to stay afloat.

"All of our money goes right back into our programming," Suess said.

WXYZ

Board member Madelaine Coffman says awareness is another obstacle — many people in the region still don't know the organization exists.

"What we do is connect people and build networks. What we struggle with is connecting with people who want to fund that," Coffman said.

For resident artist Timothy Porter, the DCA provides space to pursue his passion.

"Being here at the DCA allows me to be creative 24/7 if I want," Porter said.

WXYZ

The city-owned building also hosts community partnerships that extend well beyond the visual arts. Michael Balcom, co-director of nonprofit Be Well My Friends, collaborates with the DCA to host monthly pop-up concerts that benefit vulnerable Downriver residents.

"We put on a pop-up concert venue here in the DCA once a month," Balcom said. "Without the DCA, there's no way we'd be able to do what we do."

WXYZ

Supporters say the Downriver arts scene deserves the same level of investment seen in cities like Detroit and Ann Arbor, where the arts are viewed as essential to the community.

"Ask yourself why Detroit has been so incredible in making sure that as a city, they rebuilt their art sector. And it's because the arts matter, not as an abstract idea but rather as the life blood of a community," Coffman said.

WXYZ

For artist Elroy Grandy and others who walk through the doors each week, the DCA represents something bigger than the paintings on its walls.

"It's a place where people can really come together and celebrate art at large," Grandy said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

