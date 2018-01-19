Downriver man just out for a walk was held at gunpoint, accused of home break-in

6:29 PM, Jan 19, 2018

A man who was walking in Wyandotte ended up held at gunpoint, accused of a home break-in.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) - About 30 minutes after 19-year-old Anthony Kouts reported an attempted break-in where he lives in Wyandotte, he spotted a man walking down the sidewalk and, for some reason, assumed he was a likely suspect. 

That's when police say Kouts grabbed a shotgun and held the man at gunpoint while he called 911.

The man he was ordering to stop lives around the block and was simply out for a walk.

When police arrived, they talked to both men and arrested Kouts. He has now been charged with two felonies, including assault with a dangerous weapon.

Click on the video to hear from the victim and the call to 911.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top