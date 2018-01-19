Downriver man just out for a walk was held at gunpoint, accused of home break-in

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) - About 30 minutes after 19-year-old Anthony Kouts reported an attempted break-in where he lives in Wyandotte, he spotted a man walking down the sidewalk and, for some reason, assumed he was a likely suspect.

That's when police say Kouts grabbed a shotgun and held the man at gunpoint while he called 911.

The man he was ordering to stop lives around the block and was simply out for a walk.

When police arrived, they talked to both men and arrested Kouts. He has now been charged with two felonies, including assault with a dangerous weapon.

Click on the video to hear from the victim and the call to 911.