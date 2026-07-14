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Downriver residents and pets find ways to beat the heat as temperatures soar into the 90s

Splash pads, community pools, and creative cooling strategies are helping Downriver residents and animals stay safe during a summer heat wave
We're talking with people Downriver who are coming up with creative ways to beat the heat as the thermometer approaches 100.
Beating the heat Downriver
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TRENTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Temperatures climbing into the 90s have sent Downriver residents searching for relief — and they're finding it at splash pads, community pools, and local parks.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Beating the heat Downriver

Taylor resident Cam Smith brought his toddler to the splash pad for exactly that reason.

"They love being out in the cold water; it cools them off, and they have a great time doing it," Smith said.

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For siblings Brooklyn and Dallas, the splash pad is their favorite escape from the heat.

"It feels good to get wet and not be hot anymore," Brooklyn said.

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At the Kennedy Aquatic Center in Trenton, the demand was clear — there was a line to get in. Workers say hot days bring a big jump in visitors.

"It gets long," Trenton resident Sierra Ptak said.

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Ptak says she makes a point to arrive early.

"Because if you don't and we get here at two or after, sometimes the line is wrapped all the way around and you're not going to get in, probably," Ptak said.

It's not just people trying to stay comfortable. At the Heritage Park Petting Farm in Taylor, keepers are taking extra steps to protect animals from the extreme heat.

"We give them frozen water bottles to make sure that they can rub up against it and cool down, we do a lot of topping off waters and making sure they're filled at all times, we make sure all the fans are going up here so that they can stand in the cool air and make sure that they're not overheating too much but we do make sure they do have time to go outside whenever they would like," keeper Lila Turner said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Wayne County Reporters
Carli Petrus

Carli Petrus

Christiana Ford

Demetrios Sanders

Demetrios Sanders

Faraz Javed

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Peter Maxwell

Randy Wimbley

Randy Wimbley

Tiarra Braddock

Tiarra Braddock

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