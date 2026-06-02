PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — Downtown Plymouth is preparing for its most significant transformation in 30 years. The Downtown Plymouth Forward project is set to be presented to the Downtown Development Authority board for final approval, following a year-long community engagement process.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

Downtown Plymouth's $40 million redesign plan heads to DDA for approval

The plan includes more than 1,100 survey comments and 15 public feedback sessions.

Sam Plymale, DDA Director, said the process reflected broad community input and expressed gratitude for all of the support.

“The community has really come out and gave their input to make this a really community-driven project,” said Plymale.

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The project carries a $40 million price tag and is broken into 17 separate projects across six groups, to be completed over seven years. Among the proposed changes are converting Main Street from 4 lanes to 3 lanes, widening sidewalks, adding a shared biking and walking path, and introducing curbless streets.

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Plymouth residents help redesign downtown streetscape during open house

"Some of the goals were improve pedestrian safety and enhance the aesthetics of the DDA district. I think all three of those are accomplished," Plymale said.

Downtown could also see on-street parking increase from 50 to 85 spaces, a change welcomed by some who work in the area.

Diane Musin, who works in Plymouth, said the need is clear.

"Parking is at a premium around here," Musin said.

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Reaction from residents has been mixed. Mike Heath, a Plymouth resident, said his initial skepticism gave way to support.

"I heard about it, and originally I wasn't for it at all, but my mind has changed, and I think it'll be good for downtown," Heath said.

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Not everyone is convinced. Greg Morrison, another Plymouth resident, questioned the cost.

"Number one, I already love my downtown, it's beautiful. You're gonna spend 40 million dollars to do what exactly? That's sort of my reaction," Morrison said.

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Cindy Eckley, owner of Frame Works downtown, participated in the feedback process and said she is largely satisfied with the outcome.

"I'm 98% happy with how it's turned out. There was just some minor details that need tweaking," Eckley said.

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Eckley said the phased construction approach will benefit businesses, residents, and visitors alike.

"I do think that doing it in stages is going to work for businesses better, it's gonna work for residents and visitors, and also financially," Eckley said.

Plymale said funding is still being finalized. They are seeking local and federal grant funding. If the board approves the plan on June 8, construction would not begin until at least the second half of 2027, starting on Harvey Street.

"DTP Forward is community-driven, and we're really excited to get to work," Plymale said.

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