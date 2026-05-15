Downtown Wyandotte construction squeezes local businesses, but city leaders say payoff is coming

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ongoing construction in downtown Wyandotte is making for a tough spring for local businesses, with closed sidewalks and blocked parking spaces keeping customers away.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Downtown construction squeezes Wyandotte businesses, leaders say payoff coming

"We want people to know that we’re here," said Mack the Barber of Downriver Vintage Barber and Shave. "Are we going to be glad when this is done? Absolutely, we will."

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But city leaders say the disruption is part of a $12 million investment that will pay off for the popular downtown district.

La Creme Pastry on Maple Street is among the businesses feeling the pinch. Employee Carlos Mares said the loss of nearby parking has made it harder for customers to stop in — and a project coming up directly outside the shop could force a temporary closure.

"We have already noticed that it's not as busy as usual, and when it comes to pastries like this, things have to sell or else they're going to go bad," Mares said. "So, right in front of our door, actually, they're going to be tearing the cement, so there's really no way we can get around that, so we're going to have to close down for hopefully a day."

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Joe Gruber, the city's Downtown Development Director, said the sidewalk work and other projects completed over the last two years are a necessary investment in Wyandotte's future.

"We invested approximately $12 million into our downtown infrastructure. Again, Wyandotte is a very old community, old infrastructure. We've realigned downtown sewers, we've reconstructed alleyways, parking lots," Gruber said.

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When asked about the drop in foot traffic, Gruber said the tradeoff is worth it.

"As the saying goes, it's short-term pain for long-term gain. These infrastructure improvements and sidewalk improvements were desperately needed," Gruber said.

Despite the hassles, some customers are still making the trip to support local businesses. Carla Donaldson said she walked from a distant parking spot to visit her favorite shops.

"I like the mom and pop shops, and I think they're better quality, and I like the heritage of certain things, so I come down here quite a bit," Donaldson said.

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Some business owners say they believe the improved downtown will attract even more visitors once construction wraps up. Gruber said work is expected to finish in a few weeks, with decorative lighting and murals planned as the next phase for the downtown area.

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