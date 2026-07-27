Driver flees after crashing stolen SUV into Wyandotte building following high-speed chase

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A driver is on the run after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when a dark-colored SUV crashed into a commercial building near Eureka Road and 17th Street in Wyandotte.

Wyandotte police arrived at the scene just after 4:20 a.m. Monday to find the SUV had struck a commercial building, a utility pole and a fire hydrant. City workers have since repaired the fire hydrant.

The chase began in Trenton, where an officer attempted to pull over the SUV for a broken taillight. The driver fled, prompting a brief pursuit that officers called off when speeds reached nearly 100 miles per hour.

Minutes later, Wyandotte officers located the crashed SUV — but the driver was gone.

Wyandotte Police Department

Officers launched a K-9 search and deployed drones in an attempt to locate the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

Wyandotte police said evidence found inside the SUV points to someone already known to them. The vehicle is registered to a business, not an individual.

WXYZ

We spoke with the building's owners by phone. They said the damaged area is used for storage and that they are grateful no one was hurt.

Trenton police are leading the investigation with assistance from Wyandotte police. Anyone with information about the driver or the incident is asked to contact Trenton police.

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