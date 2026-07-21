GROSSE ILE TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — Bridge Road, the main route connecting Riverview to the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge, has been a source of frustration for drivers who say years of patchwork repairs have failed to address the road's deteriorating condition.

Watch Carli Petrus's video report:

Drivers frustrated by years of rough road leading to Grosse Ile Toll Bridge

The road's problems came to light after a viewer contacted 7 News Detroit asking why the same temporary fixes keep happening instead of a permanent solution.

Workers at the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge say they regularly hear complaints from drivers but say the road is not their responsibility — it falls under Wayne County's jurisdiction.

A spokesperson for the Wayne County Department of Public Services addressed the situation in a statement:

Bridge Road has shared jurisdiction between Wayne County and a private portion of the road that is owned by Grosse Ile Township. We are aware that Grosse Ile Township is planning improvement to this road. We are also considering improvement plans with our roads team for the Wayne County portion of the road. This is an effort we will coordinate with Grosse Ile Township as their improvements are made.

Grosse Ile Township Manager Derek Thiel confirmed the township has plans to repair both Bridge Road and the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge, with hopes of coordinating the road work with Wayne County.

Thiel said funding for bridge repairs was approved by voters in November 2024, when they also voted to purchase the bridge.

"The repair work on the bridge was part of a ballot initiative that went to the voters during the November 2024 election. That ballot initiative asked the voters if they would like to purchase the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge and invest in its upgrades and repairs following the purchase. The voters approved funding for the purchase and repairs, which utilizes a combination of toll revenue and millage funds. So yes, there will be a cost to the taxpayers for the bridge work, but it should remain within those outlined in the proposal to the community," Thiel said.

Thiel also addressed the road repairs in his statement.

"Regarding the roadwork, it is our hope that the County will participate in associated costs, with the understanding that some of the work is related to repairs/and rebuilds of an existing Wayne County Roadway that is in poor condition. We also understand that because some of the proposed roadway work is intended to help facilitate efficient functioning of our bridge, we are committed to assisting with expenses associated with that work," Thiel said.

Thiel said the township and county have been working together with more than just drivability in mind.

"Often with complicated problems, partnership and cooperation is necessary to solve a problem in the most effective way possible. The County and the Township have been working together to correct the condition of Bridge Road. As discussed on the phone, we have been working to ensure it is done in a way that makes a difference not only in drivability but with a design that alleviates congestion. Also, performing the work when the bridge is scheduled for traffic closure so the work can be performed when it presents the least inconvenience for the bridge's users," Thiel said.

For drivers who use the road regularly, the frustration is personal. Michael, a Grosse Ile resident who crosses the bridge several times a week, described the road's condition bluntly.

"It's awful, absolutely awful," Michael said.

WXYZ-TV

He said the problem is widespread across the road.

"Either if it's on the median or in the middle, there's just potholes everywhere," Michael said.

George Koklanaris drives Bridge Road every day for his commute. He said the bumps have simply become routine.

"I mean, I go over it every day and, to be honest, I don't give it a whole lot of thought," Koklanaris said.

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Michael said he wants to see a lasting fix and believes smaller roads deserve the same attention as major ones.

"I mean, we pay taxes for these roads, and I know they're busy. Whitmer says, 'Fix the damn roads, ' well maybe think of the smaller roads that are around too. It's been way too long," Michael said.

No start date for the possible road or bridge repairs has been announced. The township's project is currently in the bidding phase.

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