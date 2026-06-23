GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — E-bikes are fast, popular, and becoming a common sight throughout the Grosse Pointes — but some residents say they are also raising safety concerns.



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E-bike safety concerns prompt possible new legislation in the Grosse Pointes

Beatrice Grenzke, who lives in Grosse Pointe Farms, said she has noticed riders behaving dangerously near traffic.

"They will go shooting down the sidewalk. They do not look to see if there's oncoming traffic, and they cross the street," Grenzke said.

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Joyce McBride, who lives in Grosse Pointe, said the near-silent motors make the bikes especially difficult to anticipate.

"It's hard to hear them, you can't hear them coming up behind you," McBride said.

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The hum of electric motors is becoming a familiar sound in the Grosse Pointes, from neighborhood streets to downtown business districts, with e-bikes growing in popularity, especially among younger riders.

Under current state law, e-bikes are allowed to travel wherever bicycles are permitted, unless prohibited by local restrictions. Any e-bike that travels faster than 30 mph is considered a moped, which requires registration and a license to operate.

McBride said the trend is coming with growing concerns and that she has experienced a couple of close calls.

"There were three young men. They were just having a good time, but they buzzed by me from behind me and didn't let me know they were there. I had my dog, it could have been not a pretty thing," McBride said.

Michigan State Senator Kevin Hertel said the lack of clear state law makes enforcement difficult.

"Without clear state laws and how these operate with local ordinances in our communities, it's really hard to enforce," Hertel said.

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Just last week, Hertel met with local leaders and public safety officials from the Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods to discuss what many describe as a growing problem.

"You're out riding on the sidewalk or in the street, and it creates safety issues not only for the rider but for people all across our communities," Hertel said.

Hertel said he is reviewing state laws and local ordinances to consider potential new e-bike safety legislation.

"We did leave that room with some ideas of legislation that we are working on with state representative Veronica Paiz, who was also at the round table, to really discuss what we can be doing from a state level," Hertel said.

Joe Valentine, city manager for the City of Grosse Pointe, said the issue is especially pronounced among younger riders.

"It becomes really a safety issue with kids that don't know the rules and are driving these either on the sidewalk or on the street," Valentine said.

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The city is working to educate e-bike riders on safety rules in commercial areas.

"We're trying to do a little educational campaign to let people know when you come into the commercial districts to walk your wheels," Valentine said.

Grosse Pointe Farms Public Safety Director John Hutchins said his department is working on an ordinance to establish rules and restrictions for e-bike use.

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