Ex-boyfriend of London Thomas pleads guilty in teen's 2025 murder

(WXYZ) — The ex-boyfriend of 17-year-old London Thomas has pleaded guilty to her 2025 murder at a pre-trial hearing on Thursday.

Jalen Pendergrass pleaded guilty to second-degree murder before Judge Paul Cusick. The other charges of tampering with evidence, felony murder and unlawful imprisonment were dismissed.

Jalen's sentencing is scheduled for July 31, 2026, at 9 a.m.

London went missing in early April of 2025 and was last seen in Inkster. Her body was found weeks later in Southfield.

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Jalen's mother, Charla Pendergrass, is facing charges of homicide-felony murder and unlawful imprisonment in the case. Her trial date is set for October 26.

Friends and family of London Thomas gathered in May of last year to honor her life on what would have been her 18th birthday.

Previous Story: New charges filed in London Thomas murder case as suspects head to trial

Mother and son will go to trial in murder of Detroit teen London Thomas

"It's a waking nightmare to have your child that you carried for 10 full months to be ripped away from you," said her mother, Jasma Bennett.

Her mother had told us she wants London to be remembered as someone who loved everyone.

