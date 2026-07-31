Ex-boyfriend of London Thomas sentenced to 25-50 years in prison in teen's 2025 murder

(WXYZ) — A judge has sentenced Jalen Pendergrass, the ex-boyfriend of 17-year-old London Thomas, to 25-50 years in prison for the teen's 2025 murder.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Ex-boyfriend of London Thomas pleads guilty in teen's 2025 murder

Jalen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this month before Judge Paul Cusick. The other charges of tampering with evidence, felony murder and unlawful imprisonment were dismissed.

At the sentencing Friday, London's mother, Jasmine Bennett, spoke.

"Losing London has been one of the most difficult events of my life. I know that London is with me everywhere that I go, no matter what. She may not be in a body, but she will always be with me. Maintaining a sense of normalcy in our lives is nonexistent," she said.

London's grandmother, Barbara Bennett, also gave a statement at the sentencing.

"London left me with beautiful memories. Though I cannot see her, she's always by my side," said Barbara.

London went missing in early April of 2025 and was last seen in Inkster. Her body was found weeks later in Southfield.

WXYZ

Jalen's mother, Charla Pendergrass, is facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, felony murder and unlawful imprisonment in the case. Her pre-trial hearing was set for July 31 at 9 a.m.

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