Family and police search for missing 25-year-old Wyandotte man

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Wyandotte family is desperately searching for answers after 25-year-old Tyler Bojanowski went missing last week.

Nicole Dillon last spoke to her son, Bojanowski, on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. when he told her he was going to a friend's house. When he didn't return home the following day, she became worried.

"His phone was going straight to voicemail. I knew something was wrong," Dillon said.

According to Wyandotte police, Bojanowski visited two different bars in the Wyandotte area Wednesday night.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police spotted his vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and went looking for it. Officers found the car crashed in the area of Enterprise Drive near the Best Western in Allen Park.

"However, he's not there. No occupants are in the vehicle. The airbags are deployed and the cellphone and wallet belonging to him are inside the vehicle," said Chief Archie Hamilton of the Wyandotte Police Department.

Hamilton said surveillance video shows Bojanowski walking away from the crash scene.

Nine hours after the crash, someone found his passport at Dingell Park in Ecorse. The park has cameras, but they weren't working at the time.

"Was it dropped by him or somebody else prior to this crash? Or was it dropped by him after the crash," Hamilton said.

On Monday, Wyandotte police deployed a drone at Dingell Park as part of their search efforts.

"We're looking for any signs that he may have been there or still is there," Hamilton said.

Bojanowski's mother shared that her son had suffered a brain injury from a previous car crash but remained in high spirits and was focused on his recovery.

"He was on his way to full recovery, getting back to work, which was his main goal. He just constantly talked about getting back to work," Dillon said.

As the search continues, Dillon is asking neighbors to check doorbell cameras and garages for any sight of her son.

"I'd rather have 100 wrong sightings to find one right," she said. "He's just everything to me."

Anyone with information about Bojanowski's whereabouts is encouraged to contact police.

