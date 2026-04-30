Family of Romulus woman killed while walking to work waits over a year for charges

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ranielle Halimon is clinging to all she has left of her mother: the memories.

"It was those moments that I had with her that were very important," Halimon said.

Halimon says her mother, Cassandra Cheathem, 46, was brutally honest and deeply loved.

"She loved all of us, she cared for all of us, we joked, we laughed. We had so many fun memories, played games," Halimon said.

Family-provided photo An undated courtesy photo of Cassandra Cheathem.

All of that was snatched away in April 10, 2025, when Cheathem was struck and killed by a driver while crossing Wayne Road in Romulus near Michelle Road on her way to work at McDonald's. She was wearing her uniform at the time.

Ever since, Halimon and her family have been waiting for someone to be held responsible.

"I feel like I have been waiting so long for answers, but they have been giving me the runaround. Like I don't understand. This is my mom we're talking about. I feel like you don't care," Halimon said.

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Supported by her father, Jason Halimon, the family has been trying to get as much information as possible but say they have gotten nowhere.

"Why is this taking a whole year. There's no excuse. There's none," Jason Halimon said.

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Romulus police say this was a "complex investigation" and they had to prove who was driving the vehicle because during their investigation they learned the person who claimed to have been the driver may not have been.

In a statement, the department wrote:

The Romulus Police Department shares the Cheathem family’s commitment to seeing justice served for Ms. Cheathem and understands that, for them, that cannot come soon enough.



In the early morning hours of April 10, 2025, Cassandra Cheathem was tragically struck and killed while walking to work. This incident prompted an extensive and complex investigation involving the Western Wayne Crash Response Team, the Michigan State Police, Romulus Special Services, and Romulus Detectives. Together, these teams worked to identify the driver and determine the vehicle’s speed at the time of the crash.



The investigation was completed and submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on April 7, 2026. It is currently under review.



Our deepest condolences remain with the Cheathem family during this difficult time.

Police say they submitted their case to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office on April 7. A spokesperson for the prosecutor says the case was incomplete and they only received the information needed to move the case forward to their homicide unit for review this Wednesday.

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Ranielle Halimon says she is holding onto hope and her faith in God.

"I know the police department and the prosecutor will do what's right, so that way my mother can have peace, the family can have some sense of peace and knowing that justice will be served," Halimon said.

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