Family opens pizzeria to honor daughter killed in road rage shooting, still seeks justice

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly a year after 19-year-old Rawan Baseti was shot and killed in what police call a road rage incident, her family continues searching for justice while keeping her memory alive through a new pizzeria opened in her honor.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report:

Family opens pizzeria to honor daughter killed in road rage shooting

Baseti was driving home with friends on Feb. 21, 2025, when another car cut her off. Moments later, someone inside that car opened fire, killing her instantly. There's a $20,000 reward for information that can help catch those responsible.

Inside Rawan's Pizza in Riverview, her father Mohamad Baseti and brothers Mahdie and Hamze work side by side in a shop named after the person they will never stop loving. Pizza was Rawan Baseti's favorite food.

"We used to have a pizza place a really long time ago. She really liked that place. And she's always been asking my dad to open a store. It's like either a pizza place or a coffee place," Hamze Baseti said.

WXYZ

A childhood photo of 7-year-old Rawan Baseti hangs in the restaurant, serving as a constant reminder of the life cut short.

"I see life. I see innocence. Every time I see a picture of her, whether it be one from her childhood, one more recently, it just breaks my heart. I can't stop myself from crying, breaking down, wondering what I could have done to do anything different," Mahdie Baseti said.

Previous coverage: Family of 19-year-old killed in road rage incident still seeking justice months later

Family of 19-year-old killed in road rage incident still seeking justice months later

The shooting happened in the Warrendale neighborhood on the border of Detroit and Dearborn. Police say Rawan Baseti was driving home from Target with friends when a white Chrysler 200 cut off her black Grand Cherokee. She followed the car — investigators believe to get the license plate number — but on Tireman Avenue and Southfield Service Drive, someone inside that vehicle opened fire.

"And as an older brother, to know that somebody took your innocent sister's life and you can't do not a damn thing about it, it hurts," Mahdie Baseti said.

WXYZ

Doorbell camera video taken the day after the shooting shows police arresting suspects just six minutes from the crime scene. But nearly a year later, no one has been charged.

"From the beginning, they arrested some people, and they released him. Why are they taking so long to figure out who owns the car, who driving, who shot?" Mohamad Baseti said.

WXYZ

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin says the suspects can't claim self-defense because Rawan Baseti did not have a firearm, and following someone isn't a threat that justifies firing a gun.

"Dearborn lost a daughter that day, and we're going to do everything we can to make sure we bring justice for that family," Shahin said.

"So those individuals that were taken into custody at the time are still suspects. A day doesn't go by that our detectives aren't working on it. We are working hand in hand with the prosecutor's office. I have full faith in (Prosecutor) Kym Worthy's ability to work with us so that we can bring this case to a close."

WXYZ

Shahin says there are many moving parts to the case and investigators must be able to prove what happened.

"I'm confident that those that are responsible for this are talking and that people on the street have heard things and know things, and I need them to come forward with that information," he said.

Previous coverage: 19-year-old Dearborn Heights resident laid to rest after being fatally shot in road rage incident

19-year-old laid to rest after being fatally shot in road rage incident

For Rawan Baseti's family, the wait feels endless. As Ramadan begins, the Baseti family will once again break their fast without Rawan.

When asked what they would tell Rawan Baseti if she was here today, Mahdie said he wouldn't be able to say anything — he would just want to hold her.

"That we just want to see her one last time," Hamze Baseti said.

Their father, overcome with emotion, could only say "I love her to death" before walking away in tears.

WXYZ

"God, give them the strength. This community is behind them," Shahin said.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is urged to contact Dearborn Police or Crime Stoppers. There's a cash reward of up to $20,000.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

