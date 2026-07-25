Firefighters across the Downriver area line the streets to honor Sgt. Adam Amrozi

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sgt. Adam Amrozi of the Lincoln Park Fire Department died suddenly Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after completing a busy 24-hour shift. His death is now being reviewed as a possible line-of-duty death.

Fire Chief Michael Prinz said Amrozi appeared to have suffered a cardiac incident after complaining of indigestion following his shift.

"I received a call Sunday morning that Riverview Fire Department was taking Sgt. Amrozi to the hospital and it didn't look good," Prinz said.

Prinz said Amrozi had just finished a demanding shift in which the department was operating with minimal staffing.

Lincoln Park Fire Department An undated courtesy photo of Sgt. Adam Amrozi of the Lincoln Park Fire Department.

"If anybody knows, 17 calls in 24 hours, that's a pretty busy shift," Prinz said. "Usually, we try to share the work if we can. In this case, with only two rigs in service and four people working, it was hard to do."

The department is reviewing Amrozi's death under what is known as the 24-hour rule, which presumes a death is line-of-duty if it occurs within 24 hours of a shift.

"If anything happens in 24 hours, it's presumed line-of-duty until proven otherwise so yes, that's why we're calling it a line-of-duty because of the stresses of both police and fire," Prinz said.

Amrozi served the Lincoln Park Fire Department for 22 years. For those who worked alongside him, the loss is deeply personal. Prinz described Amrozi as someone whose character set him apart.

"He was a good firefighter, a really good paramedic, but what set Adam apart from anything else was his kindness," Prinz said.

Lt. Dennis Gratopp, who stood beside Amrozi on his wedding day, reflected on the bond they shared.

"It was an honor to stand for him then and it's an honor to stand for him today too," Gratopp said.

Surrounding fire departments stepped in to cover shifts, so every member of the Lincoln Park Fire Department could attend Friday's procession to honor Amrozi.

"He will be missed. The community lost a good member of our department. It's going to be a tough set of shoes to fill," Gratopp said.

Amrozi's locker at the Lincoln Park Fire Department remains just as he left it after his last shift.

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