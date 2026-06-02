Ford Road in Canton Township set to get 4 new businesses amid traffic safety concerns

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A parking lot off Ford Road near IKEA in Canton Township is slated for a small, 4-unit commercial building, prompting questions from drivers and small business owners about what that means for traffic along an already congested corridor.

Watch Tony Geftos' video report:

Canton Township's Ford Road to get 4 new businesses amid safety concerns

Ford Road sees more than 40,000 vehicles per day and has 3 to 4 times more crashes than average intersections, according to statewide data.

Some drivers say they go out of their way to avoid the road entirely.

"We try to avoid Ford Road at all costs," Cheri Coak said.

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"I see a lot of accidents. I'm not sure why. Honestly, I think it's a lot of the Michigan drivers," Everlina Ochoa said.

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Shannon Sailus says she was in an accident in a busy parking lot two months ago. She blames, in part, drivers racing to turn left and cut across oncoming traffic to pull into business parking lots.

"Actually, while I got into that accident, right across the street, someone had gotten into an accident on Ford Road five minutes after I did. So, the officer that was with us ended up traveling across the street to take care of that accident," Sailus said.

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Patrick Sloan, the community planner for Canton Township, says the Michigan Department of Transportation is working on a plan to install boulevards along Ford Road beginning in 2028. He says Michigan lefts will make the road safer.

When asked whether there is room for the planned 4-unit building, Sloan said the development will actually increase green space in the area.

"There is. There will actually be an increase in the amount of green space because currently that parking lot has no landscaping," Sloan said.

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Sloan also says the driveway will most likely be designed for right turns only — the same approach used for the new Raising Cane's nearby — calling it a traffic safety measure to help prevent accidents and backups.

Mahmoud El-Hassan, co-owner of Peepo's restaurant near IKEA, has operated the business for the past five years and experiences firsthand how frustrating and dangerous traffic on Ford Road can be. Still, he says he is ready to welcome new neighboring businesses with the proper planning in place.

"With the accidents that happen in the area on a daily basis, sometimes, it's nuts. So, hopefully that will lessen the accidents, and it'll be safer for people to drive on Ford Rd," El-Hassan said. "The more businesses in the area, it'll be a hub for everybody to come shop in the area, come eat here, of course."

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No tenants have been announced for the new building. Sloan says it should be fully constructed before work on the Ford Road boulevard begins.

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