Fordson community calls for action after controversial social media post promotes basketball game

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A social media post promoting a high school basketball game between Livonia Stevenson and Dearborn's Fordson has sparked controversy in the community, with Arab and Muslim families saying the image was culturally insensitive while the district maintains it was a misunderstood movie reference.

The controversy centers around a now-deleted Instagram post that promoted the boys' basketball game.

Livonia Public Schools says the image was inspired by Bruce Willis' Die Hard movie franchise and was created by a Stevenson student on a non-official account. But in an apology letter sent to Rhonda Mohammad, a Fordson alumna whose two children, ages 17 and 15, played in the game, the account is referred to as associated with the Stevenson boys' basketball team.

"I just want people to understand how it feels to be a Middle Eastern. And until you have walked in our shoes, don't ask me to validate the way that I feel," said Mohammad.

Mohammad questioned why the post was deleted if it wasn't school-related, noting that student-athletes typically need approval for school-related social media posts.

"If it wasn't a school account, then why was it deleted? If it was not related to the school, which we all know, I'm an athlete, I have athletes. Anytime you post anything that's involved with your school, it has to be cleared," Mohammad said.

Fordson High School has a predominantly Arab and Muslim American student body.

In an official statement, a Livonia Public Schools spokesperson said the district investigated and found that "the student who created the post was referencing a Die Hard movie, thus the movie poster theme of the graphic, and never intended to allude to the tragic 9/11 attacks. Our school and district administration has addressed the situation directly with all appropriate individuals."

The district also sent a letter to parents apologizing for the incident, but Mohammad said that response isn't sufficient.

"No, absolutely not. This pattern of behavior that falls on not only Fordson students, but Dearborn Public School students," Mohammad said.

Both Mohammad and Mike Ayoub, another Fordson alumnus, say incidents involving profanity and racial slurs toward Fordson athletes are common occurrences.

"(Expletive) you Arabs, you Muslims, references to Palestine, references to blowing up the school here in Dearborn. It's just like, okay, what's going on here? Where's all this coming from? You know, and that's what alarms us really," Ayoub said.

Ayoub, a former Fordson athlete, said he experienced similar treatment in the 1980s.

"It hurts that in 2025 that our kids are still going through this," Ayoub said.

Mohammad believes there would be different consequences if the situation were reversed.

"If the roles were reversed, our team would probably be suspended," Mohammad said.

Rather than seeking punishment, Ayoub said the community wants understanding and education.

"We're not looking for punishment. We're looking for understanding. We're looking for this to be a teaching moment," Ayoub said.

Mohammad called for action from school administrators and athletic associations.

"The adults need to step up. The schools, the ADs, and the MHSAA need to step up," Mohammad said.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association says they are ready to connect with both schools to assist in addressing these concerns. Stevenson's head basketball coach and athletic director have not responded to requests for comment.

